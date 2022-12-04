Strong third period wins it for Saint Benedict Blazers against Bethel Royals

A tight game between the home-team Bethel Royals and the visiting Saint Benedict Blazers wasn't settled until the third period, when Saint Benedict scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Saint Benedict's Ava Stinnett scored the game-winning goal.

The Blazers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Chloe Lewis. Mia Lopez and Corrine Brown assisted.

Emily Lemker scored late in the second period, assisted by Kennedy Morris.

Royals' Lindsey Muntifering tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Julia McAlpin and Kallie Abrahamson assisted.

Late, the Royals made it 2-2 with a goal from Kallie Abrahamson.

The Blazers took the lead within the first minute into overtime when Ava Stinnett beat the goalie, assisted by Corrine Brown. That left the final score at 3-2.

With this win the Blazers have four straight victories.

Next games:

The Blazers play against Gustavus on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals will face Northland on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.