Strong third period wins it for Concordia Stingers against Bethel Royals

A tight game between the home-team Bethel Royals and the visiting Concordia Stingers wasn't settled until the third period, when Concordia scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-3.

Six goals were scored in the first period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second period.

The Stingers took the lead early when Brooke Gibson scored. That left the final score at 4-3.