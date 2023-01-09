SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Strong third period wins it for Concordia Stingers against Bethel Royals

A tight game between the home-team Bethel Royals and the visiting Concordia Stingers wasn't settled until the third period, when Concordia scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-3.

January 09, 2023 11:08 AM
Concordia's Brooke Gibson scored the game-winning goal.

Six goals were scored in the first period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second period.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Stingers took the lead early when Brooke Gibson scored. That left the final score at 4-3.