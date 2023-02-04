Strong third period wins it for Concordia Cobbers against Augsburg Auggies

A tight game between the home-team Concordia Cobbers and the visiting Augsburg Auggies wasn't settled until the third period, when Concordia scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-0.

The Cobbers first took the lead halfway through the third period, with a goal from Lexi Woodward , assisted by Emma Fetch and Jade Ford .

The Cobbers increased the lead to 2-0 with nine seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Emma Fetch.

Coming up:

In the next round on Friday, the Cobbers will face Gustavus on the road at 7 p.m. CST, while the Auggies host Hamline at 7 p.m. CST.