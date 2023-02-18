Strong third period wins it for Augsburg Auggies against St. Scholastica Saints

A tight game between the home-team St. Scholastica Saints and the visiting Augsburg Auggies wasn't settled until the third period, when Augsburg scored the game-winning goal, ending it 6-2.

The Saints took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kayla Kasel . Jessie Ketola assisted.

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Mariah Haedrich struck, assisted by Allie Bussey and Abby Pohlkamp .

Nora Stepan scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Tenley Stewart .

The Auggies made it 2-2 with a goal from Julianna Teske .

Emily Schoeberl took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Kiley Wahlin and Malia Schubert .

Emily Cronkhite increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Payton Allen .

Julianna Teske increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Malia Schubert and Emily Schoeberl.

Five minutes later, Julianna Teske scored yet again, assisted by Carleigh Drill , securing a 2-6 comeback win for the Auggies.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.