Strong third period wins it for Augsburg Auggies against Saint Benedict Blazers

A tight game between the home-team Saint Benedict Blazers and the visiting Augsburg Auggies wasn't settled until the third period, when Augsburg scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

Augsburg's Elizabeth Fagerlind scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Auggies took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Emily Cronkhite .

The Blazers tied the score 1-1, after only five seconds into the second period when Corrine Brown netted one, assisted by Aurora Opsahl.

Elizabeth Fagerlind took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Tenley Stewart .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.