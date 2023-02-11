Strong defense as St. Scholastica Saints beat Saint Mary's Cardinals

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The St. Scholastica Saints secured the road victory against the Saint Mary's Cardinals. The game ended 2-0.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Kayla Kasel . Allie Bussey assisted.

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Abby Pohlkamp netted one.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.