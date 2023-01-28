Strong defense as St. Scholastica Saints beat Hamline Pipers

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The St. Scholastica Saints secured the road victory against the Hamline Pipers. The game ended 4-0.

The Saints took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Lisa LaRoche . Allie Bussey and Mariah Haedrich assisted.

Mariah Haedrich scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Sara Parent .

Kayla Kasel increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Allie Bussey.

The Saints made it 4-0 when Mariah Haedrich scored, assisted by Allie Bussey and Hanley Block in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.