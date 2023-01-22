Strong defense as St. Olaf Oles beat St. Scholastica Saints

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The St. Olaf Oles secured the home victory against the St. Scholastica Saints. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Sol. Berg-Messerole. Grace Lankas and Hannah Metric assisted.

The Oles' Molly Terebayza increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Hannah Metric and Maddie Anderson .

Sol. Berg-Messerole scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Lexie Ligday and MaKenna Beaver.

Late, Sophie McBane scored a goal, assisted by Grace Lankas and Hannah Metric, making the score 4-0.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Annika Patterson who increased the Oles' lead, assisted by Kate Carfagnini and Lexie Ligday, early in the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next games:

The Saints play against Eau Claire on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Oles will face Concordia on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.