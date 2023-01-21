Strong defense as Saint Mary's Cardinals beat St. Catherine Wildcats

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Saint Mary's Cardinals secured the home victory against the St. Catherine Wildcats. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jenna Kurkowski . Sydney Green assisted.

Sidney Polzin scored early into the second period, assisted by Kas Kingston .

Seven minutes into the period, Sidney Polzin scored a goal, assisted by Kas Kingston, making the score 3-0.

The Cardinals made it 4-0 with a goal from Anna Braun .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Sidney Polzin scored yet again, assisted by Anne Carmean and Jenna Kurkowski. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST, this time in St. Catherine.