Strong defense as Saint Benedict Blazers beat UW-Superior Yellowjackets

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Saint Benedict Blazers secured the home victory against the UW-Superior Yellowjackets. The game ended 6-0.

The Blazers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Corrine Brown netted one, assisted by Aurora Opsahl and Ava Stinnett.

Kennedy Morris then tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 3-0. Corrine Brown and Sami Hackley assisted.

Kaya Pelton-Byce increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Jenna Timm and Sami Boerboom.

Corrine Brown increased the lead to 5-0 six minutes later, assisted by Aurora Opsahl.

The Blazers made it 6-0 when Chloe Lewis found the back of the net, assisted by Sydney Hunst and Kaya Pelton-Byce late into the third. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

The Yellowjackets play against St. Scholastica on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Blazers will face Bethel on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.