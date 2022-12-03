Strong defense as Hamline Pipers beat Concordia Cobbers

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Hamline Pipers secured the home victory against the Concordia Cobbers. The game ended 2-0.

The Pipers opened strong, with Ally Steffensmeier scoring early into the first period, assisted by Emme Nelson and Annika Lindgren .

The Pipers increased the lead to 2-0 with 48 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Ally Steffensmeier.

Coming up:

The Pipers play Eau Claire away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Cobbers will face Eau Claire at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.