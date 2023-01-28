Strong defense as Bethel Royals beat Saint Mary's Cardinals
Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Bethel Royals secured the road victory against the Saint Mary's Cardinals. The game ended 2-0.
The Royals opened strong, right after the puck drop with McKayla Machlitt scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Sydney Eckert .
Lexi DeBace scored in the middle of the second period.
Coming up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.