Strong defense as Bethel Royals beat Saint Mary's Cardinals

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Bethel Royals secured the road victory against the Saint Mary's Cardinals. The game ended 2-0.

The Royals opened strong, right after the puck drop with McKayla Machlitt scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Sydney Eckert .

Lexi DeBace scored in the middle of the second period.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.