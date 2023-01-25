Strong defense as Bethel Royals beat Northland Lumberjills

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Bethel Royals secured the road victory against the Northland Lumberjills. The game ended 4-0.

The Royals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Lindsey Albers . Lexi DeBace assisted.

The Royals' Emily Wiltse increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Kallie Abrahamson .

Emily Wiltse scored early into the second period.

The Royals made it 4-0 when Emily Wiltse found the back of the net, late into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.