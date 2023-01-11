Star-studded UW-River Falls Falcons have claimed another win

The UW-River Falls Falcons continue to stay strong. When the team played the St. Scholastica Saints on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. UW-River Falls won the game 5-1 and now has four successive wins.

The Saints took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jessie Ketola . Kayla Kasel and Hanley Block assisted.

The Falcons' Bailey Olson tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Jessica Rubenalt and Allisen Carothers .

The Falcons took the lead late in the first when Abigail Stow scored, assisted by Alex Hantge and Maddie McCollins.

The Falcons scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Makenna Aure increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Alex Hantge.

Coming up:

The Falcons host the Gustavus Golden Gusties on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST. The Saints will face Concordia on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.