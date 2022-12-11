Star-studded UW-Eau Claire Blugolds have claimed another win

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds continue to stay strong. When the team played the Concordia Cobbers on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Eau Claire won the game 4-2 and now has six successive wins.

The Cobbers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Morgan Sauvageau . Reghan Bork assisted.

The Blugolds' Sophie Rausch tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Hallie Sheridan.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Blugolds led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Sadie Long increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third period, assisted by Eden Gruber.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.