Star-studded Gustavus Golden Gusties win again in game against Saint Mary's Cardinals

The Gustavus Golden Gusties are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Saint Mary's Cardinals on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-0 and Gustavus now has 10 wins in a row.

The visiting Gusties took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kaitlyn Holland . Brooke Remington and Brooke Power assisted.

Lily Mortenson scored late into the second period, assisted by Kayla Vrieze and Molly McHugh .

The Gusties made it 3-0 when Kaitlyn Holland found the back of the net, assisted by Brooke Remington and Clara Billings with a minute left.

Next up:

The Cardinals play Lawrence away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Gusties will face UW-River Falls at home on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CST.