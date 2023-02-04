Star-studded Gustavus Golden Gusties have claimed another win

The Gustavus Golden Gusties continue to stay strong. When the team played the Hamline Pipers on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Gustavus won the game 3-2 and now has four successive wins.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Gusties took the lead when Hailey Holland scored.

Midway through, Kristina Press scored a goal, assisted by Hailey Holland and Emily Olson , making the score 2-0.

Kristina Press increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period.

Morgan Wohlers narrowed the gap to 3-1 only seconds later, assisted by Emme Nelson .

The Pipers narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Sydney Lemke beat the goalie, assisted by Lucy Hoelscher and Ashley Grabau .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Hamline.