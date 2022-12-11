Star-studded Augsburg Auggies have claimed another win

The Augsburg Auggies continue to stay strong. When the team played the UW-Stevens Point Pointers on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Augsburg won the game 5-1 and now has four successive wins.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only zero seconds into the second period, the Auggies took the lead when Elizabeth Fagerlind scored assisted by Kennedy Stein and Emily Cronkhite .

Early, Emily Cronkhite scored a goal, making the score 2-0.

Nora Stepan then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Payton Allen and Emily Cronkhite assisted.

Katie Flynn increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period.

Maddie Andrle narrowed the gap to 4-1 late into the third, assisted by Laina Berthiaume.

The Auggies increased the lead to 5-1 with five seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Emily Cronkhite.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Auggies will host the Green Knights at 4 p.m. CST and the Pointers will play against the Wildcats at 2 p.m. CST.