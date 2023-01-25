Women's College | Women's College | MIAC - Women's

St. Scholastica Saints win against UW-Eau Claire Blugolds – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds led 2-1. However, the St. Scholastica Saints changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 4-1.

img_500232493_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 24, 2023 11:08 PM
Next games:

The Saints travel to Hamline on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Blugolds visit St. Scholastica to play the Saints on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST.