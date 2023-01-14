St. Scholastica Saints got a shut out against Concordia Cobbers
The St. Scholastica Saints picked up a decisive road win against the Concordia Cobbers. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.
The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Saints took the lead when Abby Pohlkamp scored assisted by Allie Bussey and Lisa LaRoche .
Late, Lyndi Schubert scored a goal, assisted by Lisa LaRoche and Kayla Kasel , making the score 2-0.
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.