St. Scholastica Saints got a shut out against Concordia Cobbers

The St. Scholastica Saints picked up a decisive road win against the Concordia Cobbers. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Saints took the lead when Abby Pohlkamp scored assisted by Allie Bussey and Lisa LaRoche .

Late, Lyndi Schubert scored a goal, assisted by Lisa LaRoche and Kayla Kasel , making the score 2-0.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.