St. Scholastica Saints continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the St. Scholastica Saints get things going. On Saturday, they played the Hamline Pipers and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Hamline walked away with 4-2.

The Saints took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kayla Kasel . Lauryn Hull assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Saints.

The Saints increased the lead to 4-2 with 25 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Emily Sabol , assisted by Allie Bussey .

Next up:

On Friday, the Saints face Bethel at 7 p.m. CST and the Pipers take on Gustavus on the road at 7 p.m. CST.