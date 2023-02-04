St. Olaf Oles' winning run ended after game against St. Catherine Wildcats

The St. Olaf Oles' run of five straight wins ended on the road against the St. Catherine Wildcats. Friday's game finished 3-2 after an overtime drama.

St. Catherine's Laura Denchfield scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Marie Reimer scored the first goal.

The Oles tied the score 1-1, after only 33 seconds into the third period when Sophie McBane found the back of the net, assisted by Grace Lankas and Annika Patterson .

Lauren Henriksen took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Raechel Painovich and Paige Loidolt .

The Oles tied the score 2-2 with 01.34 remaining of the third after a goal from Iona Welsch , assisted by Solvei Berg-Messerole and Annika Patterson.

Just over zero minutes in, Laura Denchfield scored the game-winner for the home team.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in St. Olaf.