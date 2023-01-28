St. Olaf Oles win over Concordia Cobbers when Iona Welsch scored

The St. Olaf Oles won 1-0 at home to the Concordia Cobbers. The only goal of the game came from Iona Welsch , who got the winner in the first period.

The hosting team took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Iona Welsch. Grace Lankas and Hannah Metric assisted.

The Oles have now won four games in a row.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.