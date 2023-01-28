St. Olaf Oles win over Concordia Cobbers when Iona Welsch scored
The hosting team took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Iona Welsch. Grace Lankas and Hannah Metric assisted.
The Oles have now won four games in a row.
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.