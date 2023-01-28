Women's College | Women's College | MIAC - Women's

St. Olaf Oles win over Concordia Cobbers when Iona Welsch scored

The St. Olaf Oles won 1-0 at home to the Concordia Cobbers. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/652938/iona-welsch">Iona Welsch</a>, who got the winner in the first period.

img_500235798_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 09:17 PM
Share

The St. Olaf Oles won 1-0 at home to the Concordia Cobbers. The only goal of the game came from Iona Welsch , who got the winner in the first period.

St. Olaf's Iona Welsch scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Iona Welsch. Grace Lankas and Hannah Metric assisted.

The Oles have now won four games in a row.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: ST. OLAF OLESCONCORDIA COBBERS