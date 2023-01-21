St. Olaf Oles win on the road against St. Scholastica Saints

The St. Olaf Oles won when they visited the St. Scholastica Saints on Friday. The final score was 4-2.

The Oles started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jessica Wernli scoring in the first period.

The Saints' Hanley Block tied it up late in the first period, assisted by Lily Holtz .

Annika Patterson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Mandy Moran and Kate Carfagnini .

Iona Welsch then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Lauren Spear and Lexie Ligday assisted.

Abby Pohlkamp narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third period, assisted by Lauryn Hull and Allie Bussey .

The Oles increased the lead to 4-2 with 14 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Molly Terebayza.

The Saints were called for no penalties, while the Oles received no penalties.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST, this time in St. Olaf.