St. Olaf Oles win against St. Catherine Wildcats in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the St. Olaf Oles come away with the close win over the St. Catherine Wildcats at home on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

St. Olaf's Molly Terebayza scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Wildcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Paige Loidolt . Raechel Painovich assisted.

Sol. Berg-Messerole scored early into the second period.

Sophie McBane took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Grace Lankas .

Marie Reimer tied the game 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Kaitlyn Blair and Laura Denchfield . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 40 seconds before Molly Terebayza scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Lexie Ligday .

The Oles have now racked up six straight home wins.

Next games:

On Friday, the Oles face Saint Benedict at 7 p.m. CST and the Wildcats take on Bethel at home at 7 p.m. CST.