St. Olaf Oles win against Saint Benedict Blazers in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the St. Olaf Oles' home game against the Saint Benedict Blazers ran into overtime on Friday. St. Olaf snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

St. Olaf's Iona Welsch scored the game-winning goal.

The Blazers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Emily Lemker. Morgan Cromwell assisted.

Aurora Opsahl scored early into the second period, assisted by Jenna Timm.

The Oles narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute of the third period when Molly Terebayza netted one, assisted by Grace Lankas and Sol. Berg-Messerole.

Grace Lankas tied the game 2-2 late in the third, assisted by Sol. Berg-Messerole. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Iona Welsch scored the game-winner for the home team.

The win over the Blazers means that the Oles have seven home wins in a row.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.