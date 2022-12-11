St. Olaf Oles score and win with four goals in third period

The home-team UW-Superior Yellowjackets were still very much in the game and winning against the St. Olaf Oles before the third period in the matchup. But then, St. Olaf made an effort and fought back to win by 7-1.

The Oles tied the game 1-1 early in the first period when Molly Terebayza struck, assisted by Solv Berg-Messerole and Maddie Anderson .

The Oles' Solv Berg-Messerole took the lead late into the first, assisted by Grace Lankas and Molly Terebayza.

Molly Terebayza scored early into the second period, assisted by Solv Berg-Messerole.

The Oles increased the lead to 4-1, after only 56 seconds into the third period when Solv Berg-Messerole found the back of the net yet again.

Maddie Anderson increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Solv Berg-Messerole and Molly Terebayza.

Molly Terebayza increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Lexie Ligday .

Iona Welsch increased the lead to 7-1 nine minutes later, assisted by MaKenna Beaver and Sophie McBane.

Next games:

The Yellowjackets travel to Hamline on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Oles will face Saint Mary's on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.