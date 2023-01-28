St. Olaf Oles keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the St. Olaf Oles as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Concordia Cobbers, making it five in a row. They won 5-0 over Concordia.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Oles took the lead when Annika Patterson scored the first goal assisted by Sophie McBane.

The Oles made it 2-0 with a goal from Maddie Anderson .

Late, Sol. Berg-Messerole scored a goal, assisted by Makenzie Booth , making the score 3-0.

The Oles increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute when Sol. Berg-Messerole scored yet again, assisted by Molly Terebayza.

The Oles made it 5-0 when MaKenna Beaver netted one, assisted by Mandy Moran in the middle of the third period. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

In the next round on Friday, the Oles will face St. Catherine on the road at 7 p.m. CST, while the Cobbers host Augsburg at 7 p.m. CST.