St. Olaf Oles beat St. Scholastica Saints

The St. Olaf Oles won their road game against the St. Scholastica Saints on Friday, ending 4-2.

The Oles started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Jessica Wernli scoring in the first period.

The Saints tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Hanley Block late into the first period, assisted by Lily Holtz .

Annika Patterson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Mandy Moran and Kate Carfagnini .

Late, Iona Welsch scored a goal, assisted by Lauren Spear and Lexie Ligday , making the score 3-1.

Abby Pohlkamp narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period, assisted by Lauryn Hull and Allie Bussey .

The Oles increased the lead to 4-2 with 14 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Molly Terebayza.

The Saints were called for no penalties, while the Oles received no penalties.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.