St. Catherine Wildcats win at home against Saint Mary's Cardinals

The St. Catherine Wildcats won when they visited the Saint Mary's Cardinals on Saturday. The final score was 6-3.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Taverie Sherner . Allie Urlaub assisted.

The Wildcats' Ellie Skaja tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Lauren Henriksen and Madi Fleming .

The Wildcats made it 2-1 early into the second period when Marie Reimer beat the goalie, assisted by Paige Loidolt and Laura Denchfield .

The Wildcats made it 3-1 with a goal from Laura Denchfield.

Madi Fleming increased the lead to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Samantha Lackmann .

Taryn Dornseif narrowed the gap to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Ellie Hegdahl and Teagan Phillips .

Laura Denchfield increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later.

Anne Carmean narrowed the gap to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Leah Parker .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 6-3 with 39 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Marie Reimer.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Wildcats host Gustavus at 7 p.m. CST and the Cardinals welcome the Bethel Royals at 7 p.m. CST.