St. Catherine Wildcats win 5-1 at home against UW-Stevens Point Pointers

The St. Catherine Wildcats won at home on Saturday, handing the UW-Stevens Point Pointers a defeat 5-1.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Maiah Robert . Raechel Painovich assisted.

Madi Fleming scored with a minute left into the second period, assisted by Kaitlyn Blair and Emmie Verhaagh .

Joslin Mumm increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Raechel Painovich.

Isabel Burt increased the lead to 4-0 four minutes later.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 5-0 with 01.29 remaining of the third after a goal from Lauren Henriksen .

The Pointers narrowed the gap to 5-1 with 01.20 remaining of the third after a goal from Sara Aadalen, assisted by Courtney Leising and McKenna Piekarski.

The Wildcats chalked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

The Wildcats travel to Marian on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST. The Pointers will face Hamline on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.