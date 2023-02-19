St. Catherine Wildcats beat in overtime the Saint Benedict Blazers
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the St. Catherine Wildcats come away with the close win over the Saint Benedict Blazers at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.
Coming up:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.