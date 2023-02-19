Sponsored By
St. Catherine Wildcats beat in overtime the Saint Benedict Blazers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the St. Catherine Wildcats come away with the close win over the Saint Benedict Blazers at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

February 19, 2023 05:05 PM

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.

