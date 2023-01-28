Solid victory for St. Scholastica Saints – shut out Hamline Pipers

The St. Scholastica Saints won their road game against the Hamline Pipers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting Saints took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Lisa LaRoche . Allie Bussey and Mariah Haedrich assisted.

Mariah Haedrich scored midway through the second period, assisted by Sara Parent .

Kayla Kasel increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Allie Bussey.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Mariah Haedrich who increased the Saints' lead, assisted by Allie Bussey and Hanley Block , halfway through the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.