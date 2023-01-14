Solid victory for St. Scholastica Saints – shut out Concordia Cobbers

The St. Scholastica Saints won their road game against the Concordia Cobbers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Saints took the lead when Abby Pohlkamp scored the first goal assisted by Allie Bussey and Lisa LaRoche .

Lyndi Schubert then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Lisa LaRoche and Kayla Kasel assisted.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.