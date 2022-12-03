Solid victory for St. Catherine Wildcats – shut out St. Scholastica Saints

The St. Catherine Wildcats won their home game against the St. Scholastica Saints. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Kaitlyn Blair scored the first goal assisted by Lauren Henriksen and Maiah Robert .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Marie Reimer scored, assisted by Raechel Painovich and Joslin Mumm .

The Wildcats made it 3-0 when Laura Denchfield beat the goalie, assisted by Marie Reimer and Tori Vennemann in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next games:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Wildcats hosting the Pointers at 6 p.m. CST, and the Saints playing the Yellowjackets at 7 p.m. CST.