Solid victory for St. Catherine Wildcats – shut out Marian Sabres

The St. Catherine Wildcats won their road game against the Marian Sabres. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The Wildcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Madi Fleming . Lauren Henriksen and Emmie Verhaagh assisted.

Paige Loidolt scored early into the second period, assisted by Samantha Lackmann and Marie Reimer .

Isabel Burt increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Abby Pirkl and Ellie Skaja.

Paige Loidolt increased the lead to 4-0 seven minutes later.

Madi Schwengler increased the lead to 5-0 three minutes later, assisted by Gabby Bodin and Lindsey Hays .

In the end the 6-0 goal came from Brittany Weber who increased the Wildcats' lead, assisted by Maiah Robert and Gabby Bodin, with a minute left into the third. That left the final score at 6-0.