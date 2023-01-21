Solid victory for Saint Mary's Cardinals – shut out St. Catherine Wildcats

The Saint Mary's Cardinals won their home game against the St. Catherine Wildcats. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting Cardinals took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jenna Kurkowski . Sydney Green assisted.

Sidney Polzin scored early into the second period, assisted by Kas Kingston .

Seven minutes into the period, Sidney Polzin scored a goal, assisted by Kas Kingston, making the score 3-0.

The Cardinals made it 4-0 with a goal from Anna Braun .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Sidney Polzin scored again, assisted by Anne Carmean and Jenna Kurkowski. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.