Solid victory for Bethel Royals – shut out Saint Mary's Cardinals

The Bethel Royals won their road game against the Saint Mary's Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The visiting Royals opened strong, at the beginning of the game with McKayla Machlitt scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Sydney Eckert .

Lexi DeBace scored in the middle of the second period.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.