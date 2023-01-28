Solid victory for Bethel Royals – shut out Saint Mary's Cardinals
The Bethel Royals won their road game against the Saint Mary's Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.
The visiting Royals opened strong, at the beginning of the game with McKayla Machlitt scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Sydney Eckert .
Lexi DeBace scored in the middle of the second period.
Next games:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.