Solid victory for Bethel Royals – shut out Northland Lumberjills

The Bethel Royals won their road game against the Northland Lumberjills. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting Royals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Lindsey Albers . Lexi DeBace assisted.

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Emily Wiltse late into the first, assisted by Kallie Abrahamson .

Emily Wiltse scored early in the second period.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Emily Wiltse who increased the Royals' lead, late into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.