Sharp shooting from Rausch in UW-Eau Claire Blugolds' win over St. Scholastica Saints

The host UW-Eau Claire Blugolds claimed five goals the visiting St. Scholastica Saints on Wednesday. The final score was 5-2.

The hosting Blugolds took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Taylor Holm. Taylar Meier and Rachel Mirwald assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Blugolds led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Ellie Anderson increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Sophie Rausch.

Sadie Long increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Eden Gruber and Hattie Verstegen.