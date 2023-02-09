Women's College | Women's College | MIAC - Women's

Sharp shooting from Rausch in UW-Eau Claire Blugolds' win over St. Scholastica Saints

The host UW-Eau Claire Blugolds claimed five goals the visiting St. Scholastica Saints on Wednesday. The final score was 5-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 09, 2023 11:00 AM
The hosting Blugolds took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Taylor Holm. Taylar Meier and Rachel Mirwald assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Blugolds led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Ellie Anderson increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Sophie Rausch.

Sadie Long increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Eden Gruber and Hattie Verstegen.