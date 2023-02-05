Sharp shooting from Murray in St. Scholastica Saints' win over Bethel Royals

The host St. Scholastica Saints claimed four goals the visiting Bethel Royals on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

The Saints took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Lyndi Schubert . Halle Fields assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Saints led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

The Saints travel to Eau Claire on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals will face St. Catherine on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.