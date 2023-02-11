Sharp shooting from Muntifering in Bethel Royals' win over St. Catherine Wildcats

The host Bethel Royals claimed six goals the hosting St. Catherine Wildcats on Friday. The final score was 6-1.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Lindsey Muntifering . Julia McAlpin assisted.

Lindsey Muntifering scored late in the second period, assisted by Julia McAlpin and Kallie Abrahamson .

Megan Johnson then tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 3-0.

The Royals increased the lead to 4-0, after only 32 seconds into the third period when Emily Wiltse netted one.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period when Marie Reimer found the back of the net, assisted by Kaitlyn Blair and Maiah Robert .

Brynn Swenson increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later.

Emily Moore increased the lead to 6-1 six minutes later, assisted by Kallie Abrahamson and Emily Wiltse.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.