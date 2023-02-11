Saint Mary's Cardinals win at home against St. Scholastica Saints

The Saint Mary's Cardinals won the home game against the St. Scholastica Saints 5-1 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Allie Urlaub. Kennedy Kraus and Kas Kingston assisted.

The Saints tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Lisa LaRoche netted one, assisted by Taylor Murray and Mariah Haedrich .

The Cardinals made it 2-1 with a goal from Ellie Hegdahl .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Sydney Green beat the goalie, assisted by Taryn Dornseif .

Sidney Polzin increased the lead to 4-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Allie Urlaub.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-1 with 01.52 remaining of the third after a goal from Katie Devine , assisted by Allie Urlaub.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Friday with the Cardinals hosting Concordia at 7 p.m. CST, and the Saints hosting Augsburg.