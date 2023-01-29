Saint Mary's Cardinals win against Bethel Royals in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Bethel Royals' home game against the Saint Mary's Cardinals ran into overtime on Saturday. Saint Mary's snatched the win with a final score of 2-1.

Saint Mary's' Jenna Kurkowski scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Royals took the lead when Lexi DeBace scored the first goal assisted by Megan Johnson .

The Cardinals made it 1-1 with a goal from Kas Kingston .

Just over two minutes in, Jenna Kurkowski scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Kas Kingston and Sydney Green .

Next up:

On Friday, the Royals face St. Scholastica at 7 p.m. CST and the Cardinals take on Saint Benedict on the road at 7 p.m. CST.