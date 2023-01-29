Saint Mary's Cardinals score twice in the third to beat Bethel Royals

The Saint Mary's Cardinals defeated the Bethel Royals 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Saint Mary's pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Saint Mary's' Jenna Kurkowski scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Royals took the lead when Lexi DeBace scored the first goal assisted by Megan Johnson .

The Cardinals made it 1-1 with a goal from Kas Kingston .

The Cardinals took the lead early when Jenna Kurkowski scored, assisted by Kas Kingston and Sydney Green . With that, the Cardinals turned the game around.

Next up:

On Friday, the Royals face St. Scholastica at 7 p.m. CST and the Cardinals take on Saint Benedict on the road at 7 p.m. CST.