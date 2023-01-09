Saint Mary's Cardinals in strong shape as they beat UW-Stevens Point Pointers

The Saint Mary's Cardinals' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the UW-Stevens Point Pointers at home on Saturday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 2-1, meaning that Saint Mary's now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

Saint Mary's' Sidney Polzin scored the game-winning goal.

The Cardinals first took the lead, after only 12 seconds into the second period, with a goal from Allie Urlaub, assisted by Kennedy Kraus .

Maike Zipp tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Courtney Leising.

The Cardinals took the lead within the first minute into overtime when Sidney Polzin found the back of the net, assisted by Kas Kingston . That left the final score at 2-1.

The Cardinals were called for no penalties, while the Pointers received no penalties.