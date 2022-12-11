SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Saint Mary's Cardinals got a shut out against Lawrence Vikings

The Saint Mary's Cardinals picked up a decisive road win against the Lawrence Vikings. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 10, 2022 06:02 PM
The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Anna Braun netted one, assisted by Taverie Sherner .

The Cardinals made it 3-0 when Sydney Green found the back of the net, assisted by Anne Carmean and Katie Devine early in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.