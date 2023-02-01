Saint Mary's Cardinals dig deep in the third to win against Bethel Royals
The Bethel Royals and the visiting Saint Mary's Cardinals were tied going into the third, but Saint Mary's pulled away for a 2-1 victory in game action.
Saint Mary's' Jenna Kurkowski scored the game-winning goal.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Royals took the lead when Lexi DeBace scored the first goal assisted by Megan Johnson .
The Cardinals made it 1-1 with a goal from Kas Kingston .
The Cardinals took the lead early when Jenna Kurkowski beat the goalie, assisted by Kas Kingston and Sydney Green . With that, Kurkowski completed the Saint Mary's Cardinals' comeback.
Next up:
On Friday, the Royals face St. Scholastica at 7 p.m. CST and the Cardinals take on Saint Benedict on the road at 7 p.m. CST.