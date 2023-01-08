Saint Mary's Cardinals defeat UW-Stevens Point Pointers – continuing winning streak

The result was 2-1 when the Saint Mary's Cardinals and the UW-Stevens Point Pointers met on Saturday. But this time, Saint Mary's secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Saint Mary's is now in top form.

Saint Mary's' Sidney Polzin scored the game-winning goal.

The Cardinals first took the lead, after only 12 seconds into the second period, with a goal from Allie Urlaub, assisted by Kennedy Kraus .

Maike Zipp tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Courtney Leising.

The Cardinals took the lead within the first minute into overtime when Sidney Polzin found the back of the net, assisted by Kas Kingston . The 2-1 goal was the last one of the game.

The Cardinals were called for no penalties, while the Pointers received no penalties.