Saint Mary's Cardinals beat UW-Stevens Point Pointers in overtime

The Saint Mary's Cardinals hosted the UW-Stevens Point Pointers in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Saint Mary's prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Saint Mary's' Sidney Polzin scored the game-winning goal.

The Cardinals first took the lead, after only 12 seconds into the second period, with a goal from Allie Urlaub, assisted by Kennedy Kraus .

Maike Zipp tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Courtney Leising. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Sidney Polzin scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Kas Kingston .

The Cardinals were called for no penalties, while the Pointers received no penalties.